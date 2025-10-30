High In The Low 60s Today, Low Around 39

October 30, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 in the northern North Escambia area (slightly warmer in central and southern Escambia County). Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

