Here Are The Road Construction Delay Spots For The Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing, from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (State Road (S.R.) 291) – Drivers may encounter intermittent inside lane closures on I-10, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 16, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for drainage improvements, milling and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter intermittent inside eastbound lane closures Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction activities. S.R. 289 (Ninth Avenue) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance at Drew Circle – Motorists will encounter intermittent outside northbound lane closure Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine underground maintenance.

S.R. 291 (Davis Highway) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance north of S.R. 296 (Brent Lane) – Motorists will encounter intermittent outside northbound lane closures Monday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 14 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine underground utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (C.R. 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Sunday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 16: Outside lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for utility work and sidewalk improvements. Intermittent lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Sunday, Oct. 12 through Thursday, Oct. 16: U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

o Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive.

o Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 17.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.