Great October Weather Continues: 70s Wednesday Afternoon, Low In The 40s
October 22, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
