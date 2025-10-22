Great October Weather Continues: 70s Wednesday Afternoon, Low In The 40s

October 22, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

