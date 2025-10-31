Friday Night Football Schedule (And Thursday Scores)
October 31, 2025
Here is the Friday football schedule for the North Escambia area, plus a few scores from Thursday night games.
FLORIDA
- Tate 3, Escambia 0 (Thursday)
- Pensacola High 30, Gulf Breeze 15 (Thursday)
- Northview at Flomaton
- J.U. Blacksher at Jay
- Pine Forest at West Florida
- Delhi (LA) at Pensacola Catholic
- Milton at Pace
- Navarre at Niceville
- Central at Wewahitchka
ALABAMA
- Escambia County (Atmore) 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 7 (Thursday)
- Northview at Flomaton
- Escambia Academy at Macon-East Montgomery Academy
- T.R. Miller at W.S. Neal
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Central of Hayneville, Alabama, 60-0 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
