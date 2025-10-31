Friday Night Football Schedule (And Thursday Scores)

Here is the Friday football schedule for the North Escambia area, plus a few scores from Thursday night games.

FLORIDA

Tate 3, Escambia 0 (Thursday)

Pensacola High 30, Gulf Breeze 15 (Thursday)

Northview at Flomaton

J.U. Blacksher at Jay

Pine Forest at West Florida

Delhi (LA) at Pensacola Catholic

Milton at Pace

Navarre at Niceville

Central at Wewahitchka

ALABAMA

Escambia County (Atmore) 28, Hillcrest Evergreen 7 (Thursday)

Northview at Flomaton

Escambia Academy at Macon-East Montgomery Academy

T.R. Miller at W.S. Neal

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs beat Central of Hayneville, Alabama, 60-0 last Friday night. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.