Friday Night Football Schedule
October 10, 2025
Here is the Friday night football schedule from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Pace at Tate
- Jay at Northview
- Bay at West Florida
- Pine Forest at Washington
- Pensacola High at Escambia
- Pensacola Catholic at Walton
- Gulf Breeze at Milton
- Central: Bye week
ALABAMA
- W.S. Neal at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Cornerstone Christian at Escambia Academy
- T.R. Miller at Excel
- Flomaton: Bye week
Pictured: Northview’s Caleb Levins gains yardage for the Chiefs last Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
