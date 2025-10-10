Friday Night Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Pace at Tate

Jay at Northview

Bay at West Florida

Pine Forest at Washington

Pensacola High at Escambia

Pensacola Catholic at Walton

Gulf Breeze at Milton

Central: Bye week

ALABAMA

W.S. Neal at Escambia County (Atmore)

Cornerstone Christian at Escambia Academy

T.R. Miller at Excel

Flomaton: Bye week

Pictured: Northview’s Caleb Levins gains yardage for the Chiefs last Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.