Friday Night Football Schedule

October 10, 2025

Here is the Friday night football schedule from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Pace at Tate
  • Jay at Northview
  • Bay at West Florida
  • Pine Forest at Washington
  • Pensacola High at Escambia
  • Pensacola Catholic at Walton
  • Gulf Breeze at Milton
  • Central: Bye week

ALABAMA

  • W.S. Neal at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Cornerstone Christian at Escambia Academy
  • T.R. Miller at Excel
  • Flomaton: Bye week

Pictured: Northview’s Caleb Levins gains yardage for the Chiefs last Friday night in Baker. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

