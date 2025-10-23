Free Rabies Vaccine Clinic To Be Held In Escambia County

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County will hold a free drive-through rabies vaccine clinic for dogs and cats Saturday, November 1.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, at 3363 West Park Place.

This free event is open to Escambia County residents only, with valid photo identification required upon arrival. Free microchips for dogs and cats will also be available during the clinic, courtesy of Pensacola Humane Society. All dogs and cats must be secured in the vehicle to receive a rabies vaccine and a microchip. Vaccines and microchips are available while supplies last.

Escambia County residents are required to vaccinate any dogs and cats four months or older against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. Rabies vaccines are required annually, and proof of vaccination is required to obtain a county animal license.