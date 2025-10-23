Free Rabies Vaccine Clinic To Be Held In Escambia County

October 23, 2025

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare and the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County will hold a free drive-through rabies vaccine clinic for dogs and cats Saturday, November 1.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, at 3363 West Park Place.

This free event is open to Escambia County residents only, with valid photo identification required upon arrival. Free microchips for dogs and cats will also be available during the clinic, courtesy of Pensacola Humane Society. All dogs and cats must be secured in the vehicle to receive a rabies vaccine and a microchip. Vaccines and microchips are available while supplies last.

Escambia County residents are required to vaccinate any dogs and cats four months or older against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. Rabies vaccines are required annually, and proof of vaccination is required to obtain a county animal license.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 