Four Charged In State Drug Bust Outside Atmore Prison

October 1, 2025

Four people were arrested on drug charges near Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

Haleigh Baskin, Jermain Fitzpatrick, Nazaree Haslam, and Amber Crawford were each charged with two counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana first degree, prohibited activities, and possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Crawford was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), while Haslam was also charged with false identity to obstruct justice. Both Haslam and Baskin had additional warrants from other agencies.

Last Saturday, an ADOC K-9 officer conducted a traffic stop near Fountain Correctional Facility. Upon approaching the vehicle, the agent noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

A vehicle search led to the discovery of a T-shirt launcher and a large amount of contraband narcotics and cell phones, according to ADOC.

Officials said contraband that was seized included:

  • eight cell phones
  • 248 grams of marijuana
  • 30 grams synthetic cannabinoids

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Pictured: (L-R) Haleigh Baskin, Jermain Fitzpatrick, Nazaree Haslam, and Amber Crawford.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 