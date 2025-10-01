Four Charged In State Drug Bust Outside Atmore Prison

Four people were arrested on drug charges near Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

Haleigh Baskin, Jermain Fitzpatrick, Nazaree Haslam, and Amber Crawford were each charged with two counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana first degree, prohibited activities, and possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Crawford was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), while Haslam was also charged with false identity to obstruct justice. Both Haslam and Baskin had additional warrants from other agencies.

Last Saturday, an ADOC K-9 officer conducted a traffic stop near Fountain Correctional Facility. Upon approaching the vehicle, the agent noticed a strong odor of marijuana.

A vehicle search led to the discovery of a T-shirt launcher and a large amount of contraband narcotics and cell phones, according to ADOC.

Officials said contraband that was seized included:

eight cell phones

248 grams of marijuana

30 grams synthetic cannabinoids

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Pictured: (L-R) Haleigh Baskin, Jermain Fitzpatrick, Nazaree Haslam, and Amber Crawford.