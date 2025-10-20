Florida Gas Prices Are The Lowest Since 2023, AAA Says

October 20, 2025

Florida gas prices declined 2 cents last week, settling at a state average of $2.90 per gallon on Sunday. While the change is modest, it marks the lowest daily average recorded since December 2023, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.71, with a Pensacola low of $2.42 at a station on East Nine Mile Road and a North Escambia low price of $2.52 on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Florida gas prices continue to fluctuate week to week, but the overall trajectory is downward,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Robust global oil supplies and the seasonal dip in gasoline demand have helped push pump prices to their lowest level in almost two years.”

Sunday’s state average of $2.90 per gallon is 2 cents less than last week, 28 cents less than last month, and 19 cents less than last year

Written by William Reynolds 

 