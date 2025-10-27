FHP: Woman Failed To Yield In Friday Highway 29, Highway 97 Wreck

A Pensacola woman sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

The woman was traveling north on Highway 29 in the left turn lane when she attempted to turn onto Highway 97 but failed to yield to oncoming traffic, according to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report. She collided with a southbound black Ford SUV driven by a 46-year-old Pensacola man.

The 70-year-old woman, who troopers said was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted with critical injuries by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital. The driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries.

The crash caused traffic delays at the intersection for over an hour. The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Reader submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.