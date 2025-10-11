FHP Arrests Interstate 131 MPH ‘Super Speeder’ For DUI After Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol has made another arrest on the interstate in Escambia County for DUI and under Florida’s new “super speeder” law.

FHP said Daniel Josiah Powell, age 24 of Grove Hill, Alabama, was driving 131 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-110 in Escambia County, early Friday morning. As the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop and prior to activating lights and sirens, Powell then rear-ended another vehicle east of the Pine Forest Road exit on I-10.

After the collision, a FHP trooper made intentional contact with Powell’s vehicle to prevent him from fleeing the scene.

The second vehicle that was struck came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder of the westbound lanes. The second driver, a Tennessee man, was not injured.

Powell was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries but was later released.

Powell was charged with DUI, operating a vehicle over 100 mph (under the “super speeder” law), and refusal to submit a lawful breath test. Powell was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt and failure to provide vehicle insurance. He was later released on a $3,500 bond.

Earlier this month, FHP arrested an Escambia County man for driving 110 mph on the interstate in Escambia County and DUI.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.