FHP Arrets 110 Mph ‘Super Speeder’ For DUI On I-110

October 5, 2025

An Escambia County man was arrested on I-10 early Saturday morning for DUI and under Florida’s new “Super Speeder” law.

Zachary Michael Stevens, 28, was driving 110 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-110 in Escambia County around 3:50 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Once he stopped, the trooper noted the odor of alcohol coming from Stevens and observed several open containers in the vehicle.

After an investigation, Stevens was charged with DUI, operating a motor vehicle over 100 mph, and violation of a driver’s license restriction. He was also cited for an open container in the vehicle. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail and released Saturday night on an $1,800 bond.

The new “Super Speeder” law  targets those traveling more than 50 miles per hour over the posted limit or exceeding 100 miles per hour overall, with consequences ranging from hefty fines to potential jail time and license suspension.

