Escambia Sheriff’s Office Seeks Absconded Sex Offender

he Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an absconded sex offender who may be in the area.

Jeffery Adam Birdwell, 42, is wanted on three outstanding sex offender warrants with no bond.

Sex Offender Violation- provided false registration info

Failure to report after vacating residence

Failure to report driver’s license office of address change

In 2016, Birdwell was convicted of sexual battery in Escambia County and he has an additional Okaloosa County conviction in 2021 for failure to comply with registration requirements, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Anyone with information on Birdwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.