Escambia Sheriff’s Office Seeks Absconded Sex Offender

October 16, 2025

he Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an absconded sex offender who may be in the area.

Jeffery Adam Birdwell, 42, is wanted on three outstanding sex offender warrants with no bond.

  • Sex Offender Violation- provided false registration info
  • Failure to report after vacating residence
  • Failure to report driver’s license office of address change

In 2016, Birdwell was convicted of sexual battery in Escambia County and he has an additional Okaloosa County conviction in 2021 for failure to comply with registration requirements, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Anyone with information on Birdwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 