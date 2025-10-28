Escambia School Choice Expo Is Today

Escambia County Public Schools will host their School Choice Expo on Tuesday, October 28.

This year’s expo will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Washington High School. Typically, the expo welcomes over one thousand people

Representatives from ECPS Career Academies and Choice Schools will be on hand to greet guests and answer questions about their programs. Tables for career academy displays will be set up inside the Washington gym and cafeteria. Local vendors will provide items for gift bags for attendees.

“The school district is excited to once again be offering our School Choice Expo to the community,” said Coordinator of Enrollment Services Chris McFarland. “This is a great opportunity for our students to experience all of the awesome programs and school choice transfer options available to our students in one venue. We look forward to once again seeing everyone there.”

The School Choice Expo coincides with the middle and high school open enrollment period, which runs from October 27 to December 5, 2025. The open enrollment period for elementary schools runs from January 26 to March 6, 2026.

For questions about open enrollment, contact McFarland at (850)469-5580. For questions about career academies, contact Steven Harrell, director of Workforce Education, at (850) 469-5357.

Families are encouraged by the district to register for school choice during the expo.