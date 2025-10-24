Escambia Man Convicted Of Violent Second Degree Murder

On Thursday, an Escambia County man was convicted of second degree murder.

Davarius James faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on November 5 for the murder of Claudette Robinson.

On February 3, 2025, Claudette Robinson was located deceased in her residence. Her injuries included bruises over her body, broken ribs, a broken breastbone, and injuries to her throat. Evidence established that her boyfriend, Davarius James, had attempted to contact friends and family members for help over the course of that day, however, he failed to call 911 or seek medical treatment for the victim. A family member called 911 at 3:29 p.m. and officers and investigators responded to the scene. James was located and apprehended two hours later and taken into custody.

James told investigators that Robinson was injured when she fell twice earlier that morning.

During the trial, polie testified to search terms found in the victim’s phone including google searches asking how to determine if someone was dead, how long someone can live off CPR, and searches about how to tell if someone had been choked by the neck.

Associate Medical Examiner, Dr. Lorraine Lopez-Morell testified that the victim’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force trauma” and that broken cartilage in the victim’s throat and a broken hyoid bone indicated manual strangulation. Robinson’s injuries were described as being similar to injuries seen in a car crash.