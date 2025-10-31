Escambia County Offers Halloween Safety Tips

As the community participates in Halloween festivities and trick-or-treating , Escambia County encourages residents to celebrate safely by following the safety tips below:

Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips

Plan your route. When planning where to trick-or-treat, make sure the location is in a well-lit, familiar community. Always remain on sidewalks or walking paths when possible.

Cross streets safely. Use crosswalks when crossing the street. Make sure to always look both ways when crossing the street.

Supervise children. A parent or guardian should always supervise trick-or-treaters under 12 years old.

Travel in groups. When possible, trick-or-treat in groups.

Wear visible costumes. When trick-or-treating at night, wear reflective tape, carry glow sticks or have a flashlight to remain visible to drivers.

Wear masks safely. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the holes around the eyes are large enough so they can see out.

Sort through the candy. After trick-or-treating, sort through and discard any opened packaging or suspicious items.

Drive slowly and remain alert. When traveling during Halloween, drive with extreme caution as trick-or-treaters are outside. Always drive slowly in neighborhoods and watch for any children crossing the street unexpectedly.

Button Battery Safety

Escambia County EMS reminds residents to be careful with button batteries. These small, disc-shaped batteries could look like a tasty treat, but they can have scary results. Swallowing a button battery can cause serious damage to the esophagus. If a button battery has been ingested, swallowing honey can slow down the harmful impacts until seen by a medical professional. Escambia County EMS created a video on button battery safety, which can be viewed here.

Fire Safety Tips

Choose flame-resistant costumes. When selecting a costume, make sure to stay away from long, trailing fabric.

Avoid the open flames. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters. Tell children to stay away from open flames and be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their clothing catches fire.

Use battery-operated candles. Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o'-lanterns. If you do use real candles, use extreme caution and watch children at all times.

Keep exits clear. Make sure all decorations remain clear of all escape routes inside the home.

Check your smoke alarms. Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working.

Animal Safety Tips