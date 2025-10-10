Eight People Involved In Byrneville Crash (With Gallery)

Eight people were involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Byrneville. All escaped serious injury.

The crash involving two cars occurred around 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of West Highway 4 and Byrneville Road, about three miles west of Century.

One vehicle was driven by a woman in her 20s with two passengers — young children about 1 and 2 years old. The other vehicle was driven by a teen and occupied by four additional juveniles. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released details on how the crash occurred.

Everyone involved was evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS, and no one was transported to the hospital.

One vehicle came to rest in the ditch east of the intersection. The other came to rest just off the intersection. A detached wheel from the second vehicle collided with the control cabinet for the intersection’s traffic light, putting the signal out of service for over an hour.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.