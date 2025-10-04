ECSO Speed Enforcement On Highway 97 Goes High Tech, Data Driven

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing speed enforcement efforts on Highway 97, including the return of data-collecting speed detection trailers they were forced to quit using.

It’s all part of Sheriff Chip Simmons’ push to use technology and data to solve issues across the county, Chief Deputy Andrew Hobbs said recently.

The trailers display the speed limit and the speed of passing vehicles, complete with small flashing red and blue LED lights to attract driver attention. But there’s much more going on, Hobbs said. The trailers collect data including the speed and direction of passing traffic, allowing the ECSO to concentrate enforcement efforts during the time periods needed.

“We are not just sending deputies out there, we are sending them out there during the time when the traffic violations are occurring and maximizing manpower,” the chief deputy said. “Sometimes drivers are not really speeding, but they are crossing over the centerlines and making other traffic flow violations. We look at what’s going on in an area.”

The ECSO was forced at one time to remove the speed detection trailers from the right-of-ways on state roads, but that issue has been solved and the ECSO trailers have returned to state roads. Hobbs credited new Century Town Administrator Dave Murzin, for making contact with FDOT to facilitate action on the issue.

“We are once again partnering with FDOT on these trailers we were unable to use before, and we are able to do as much as we can with the resources we have,” he said.

In addition to deputies that work in the local precincts, the chief deputy said the ECSO Traffic Unit is periodically patrolling Highway 97 from Highway 29 in Molino to the Alabama state line in Davisville.

Highway 97 has been the site of numerous serious traffic crashes and fatalities. A fatality occurred just before 7 a.m. on September 12 on Highway 97, and a two-vehicle crash about an hour later, and about 3.5 miles south on Highway 97, injured two people. There was also a five-vehicle wreck with multiple injuries that occurred in August on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

