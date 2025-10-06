Donate Blood This Week In The North Escambia Area. Here’s Where.
October 6, 2025
OneBlood has several updcoming blood drives in the North Escambia area.
All donors will receive several perks (listed below) and a comprehensive wellness checkup that includes monitoring of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and a cholesterol screening.
The Loft at Driskells-Century
1801 Highway 4 Century (Byrneville)
October 6, 2025
11:00am to 5:00pm
Donors Receive
Halloween T-shirt
$20 eGift Card
Pen Air Credit Union – 7.8 miles
1495 East Nine Mile Road Pensacola. FL 32514
October 8, 2025
10:00am to 3:00pm
Donors Receive
Halloween T-shirt
$20 eGift Card
Anytime Fitness – Cantonment
470 S Highway 29 Cantonment
October 10, 2025
10:00am to 4:00pm
Donors Receive
$20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt
Walnut Hill Ruritan Club
7850 Highway 97 Walnut Hill
October 11, 2025
9:00am to 3:00pm
Donors Receive
$20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt
McDonald’s-Beulah
5897 W 9 Mile Rd
October 13, 2025
11:00am to 5:00pm
Donors Receive
$20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt
Walmart Neighborhood Market – Pine Forest Rd.
9301 Pine Forest Road Pensacola. FL 32534
October 13, 2025
11:00am to 5:00pm
Donors Receive
Walmart $20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt
Northview High School (students/staff)
4100 Highway 4 Bratt
October 15, 2025
9:00am to 2:00pm
Donors Receive
Halloween T-shirt
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
