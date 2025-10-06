Donate Blood This Week In The North Escambia Area. Here’s Where.

OneBlood has several updcoming blood drives in the North Escambia area.

All donors will receive several perks (listed below) and a comprehensive wellness checkup that includes monitoring of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and a cholesterol screening.

The Loft at Driskells-Century

1801 Highway 4 Century (Byrneville)

October 6, 2025

11:00am to 5:00pm

Donors Receive

Halloween T-shirt

$20 eGift Card

Pen Air Credit Union – 7.8 miles

1495 East Nine Mile Road Pensacola. FL 32514

October 8, 2025

10:00am to 3:00pm

Donors Receive

Halloween T-shirt

$20 eGift Card

Anytime Fitness – Cantonment

470 S Highway 29 Cantonment

October 10, 2025

10:00am to 4:00pm

Donors Receive

$20 eGift Card

Halloween T-shirt

Walnut Hill Ruritan Club

7850 Highway 97 Walnut Hill

October 11, 2025

9:00am to 3:00pm

Donors Receive

$20 eGift Card

Halloween T-shirt

McDonald’s-Beulah

5897 W 9 Mile Rd

October 13, 2025

11:00am to 5:00pm

Donors Receive

$20 eGift Card

Halloween T-shirt

Walmart Neighborhood Market – Pine Forest Rd.

9301 Pine Forest Road Pensacola. FL 32534

October 13, 2025

11:00am to 5:00pm

Donors Receive

Walmart $20 eGift Card

Halloween T-shirt

Northview High School (students/staff)

4100 Highway 4 Bratt

October 15, 2025

9:00am to 2:00pm

Donors Receive

Halloween T-shirt

