Donate Blood This Week In The North Escambia Area. Here’s Where.

October 6, 2025

OneBlood has several updcoming blood drives in the North Escambia area.

All donors will receive several perks (listed below) and a comprehensive wellness checkup that includes monitoring of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and a cholesterol screening.

The Loft at Driskells-Century
1801 Highway 4 Century (Byrneville)
October 6, 2025
11:00am to 5:00pm
Donors Receive
Halloween T-shirt
$20 eGift Card

Pen Air Credit Union – 7.8 miles
1495 East Nine Mile Road Pensacola. FL 32514
October 8, 2025
10:00am to 3:00pm
Donors Receive
Halloween T-shirt
$20 eGift Card

Anytime Fitness – Cantonment
470 S Highway 29 Cantonment
October 10, 2025
10:00am to 4:00pm
Donors Receive
$20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt

Walnut Hill Ruritan Club
7850 Highway 97 Walnut Hill
October 11, 2025
9:00am to 3:00pm
Donors Receive
$20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt

McDonald’s-Beulah
5897 W 9 Mile Rd
October 13, 2025
11:00am to 5:00pm
Donors Receive
$20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt

Walmart Neighborhood Market – Pine Forest Rd.
9301 Pine Forest Road Pensacola. FL 32534
October 13, 2025
11:00am to 5:00pm
Donors Receive
Walmart $20 eGift Card
Halloween T-shirt

Northview High School (students/staff)
4100 Highway 4 Bratt
October 15, 2025
9:00am to 2:00pm
Donors Receive
Halloween T-shirt

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 