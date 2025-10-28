David Jolly, Democrat Candidate For Governor, Holds Molino Town Hall

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly is the first to admit that you would not typically expect to see a Democrat campaigning for governor in Molino; which traditionally votes Republican. But he spoke to about 60 people Monday night at the Molino community center.

“A lot of people are saying we haven’t seen a gubernatorial candidate in Molino,” Jolly said. “We’ll get used to it, because this isn’t going to be our only trip; we are going to be back and back and back…because someone has to be a governor for the entire state, not just a political party, not just for one part of the state, but the entire state.”

Jolly is a former Republican and considered to be the front-runner among Democrats who are running for Florida governor. He served as a Republican in the U.S. House from 2014 to 2017 in Florida’s 13th district.

“The state of Florida is going to choose a new direction, and it doesn’t have to be rooted in deep partisanship to simply say we are going in the wrong direction, that we’ve gotten away from the values that we hold dear, and we need to reset.”

For more photos, click to enlarge.

He added that he does not look at voter registration when he goes into a community.

He likened his campaign to that of Democratic Lawton Chiles, who in 1970 started a 1,000-mile walking tour of the state in Century on the way to winning a seat in the U.S. Senate. Jolly said he’s made 108 campaign stops so far on his way to visiting every community in the state.

And he said he’s not a stranger to Molino—visiting churches in the area when his father, Rev. Lawson Jolly, was with the Pensacola Bay Baptist Association in the 1990s.

“I speak openly about my faith,” he said. “I think we need more Democrats that speak openly about their faith…I say it not to evangelize.”

“In a state that has become the home of culture wars rooted in faith, I think this state needs a governor that understands the governor’s personal and private faith stops at the steps to the State House.”

The Pinellas County resident added that it is important for voters to realize that they can vote Democratic, regardless of their party registration. He said he is focusing on making Florida an affordable place for everyone, with job growth and lower insurance rates.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.