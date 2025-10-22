Cottage Hill Water Works: Boil Notice Hazzard Lane And 29 North Of Hazzard

Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a boil water notice for Hazzard Lane and Highway 29 north of Hazzard Lane.

Scheduled system upgrades took place today in the area, resulting in a disruption of water service.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water in the area that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is rescinded.