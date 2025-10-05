Century Man Faces Meth Trafficking, Contraband Charges After Chase

A Century man with an active warrant saw his desperate attempt to evade the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office end abruptly after a chase, a crash into a tree, a rooftop hideout, and a final takedown by a deputy’s Taser.

The incident began when deputies spotted 35-year-old Terrell Lee Grice driving a silver Kia and recognized him as having an outstanding warrant after fleeing from a narcotics search warrant last week. When they attempted a traffic stop on Twin Oaks Drive, Grice reportedly refused to stop and sped away, leading to a a pursuit.

Grice’s flight ended violently when the Kia crashed into a tree behind an apartment complex off Prieto Drive. Undeterred by the wreck, Grice bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot, scaling a fence and ignoring deputies’ repeated commands to stop.

The ECSO deployed K-9 Gassman, who swiftly tracked the suspect to an unlikely hiding spot: the roof of a nearby building. Grice reportedly jumped off the roof and continued his run, darting into a second apartment complex off Twin Oaks Drive. His short-lived escape concluded there when a deputy spotted him and deployed a Taser.

Once secured, deputies discovered Grice was not only wanted for violation of probation, but his vehicle was also “full of narcotics,” according to the ECSO. The discoveries continued once Grice was booked into the jail, where detention deputies found him in possession of additional marijuana, leading to a charge of introduction of contraband.

In addition to serving the original warrant for violation of probation in a case for possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of a controlled substance, Grice is now facing a significant list of new charges, including:

Driving while license suspended

Trafficking in Methamphetamine (189 grams)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine)

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (fentanyl)

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Failure to obey a law enforcement order to stop

Obstruction without violence

Introduction of contraband into a detention facility

“You can run, but you can’t hide—from our deputies, our K-9 partners, or justice,” the ECSO said in a statement.