Century Council Takes First Step To Set Clear Direction For The Future

October 22, 2025

“We need to change what normal is, what we used to do.”

That’s how a Century council member John Bass explained his vision for a plan for a new Century.

Tuesday, the Century Town Council held a workshop to discuss goals and a clear direction for the town’s future.

Bass, who spearheaded the meeting, said he wants to put objective for the town on paper.

The council discussed everything from park bathrooms, to walking paths, to first aid training for employees to just generally cleaning up the town. Ultimately, they finished the meeting by deciding to continue the goal planning process with input from the community and business leaders and the Century Chamber of Commerce.

After meeting with the chamber, the council plans to hold a town hall meeting for citizen input on December 2 at 5:15 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 