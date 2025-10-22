Century Council Takes First Step To Set Clear Direction For The Future

“We need to change what normal is, what we used to do.”

That’s how a Century council member John Bass explained his vision for a plan for a new Century.

Tuesday, the Century Town Council held a workshop to discuss goals and a clear direction for the town’s future.

Bass, who spearheaded the meeting, said he wants to put objective for the town on paper.

The council discussed everything from park bathrooms, to walking paths, to first aid training for employees to just generally cleaning up the town. Ultimately, they finished the meeting by deciding to continue the goal planning process with input from the community and business leaders and the Century Chamber of Commerce.

After meeting with the chamber, the council plans to hold a town hall meeting for citizen input on December 2 at 5:15 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.