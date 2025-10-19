Century Council Schedules Workshop To Discuss Goals, Infrastructure

The Century Town Council will host a workshop next Tuesday, October 22 to discuss goals and infrastructure needs.

The workshop meeting was scheduled after council member John Bass expressed an interest in seeing the body develop a list of goals that could be used to measure their progress.

“We should be having goals that we are working for,” Bass said at the council’s last meeting. “When you have goals that you are working for, then you have something at the end of the year to say, ‘I accomplished this outcomes.’”

In addition, he said clear goals will allow any future council members to continue working for the betterment of Century.

“I leave tomorrow,” Bass said about a hypothetical scenario, “then everything I am working on doesn’t leave with me.”

The workshop will be held at 5:15 at town hall, prior to a regular council meeting.

