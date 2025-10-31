Cantonment Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Sexual Battery Of 5-Year-Old Girl

A Cantonment man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual battery of of a 5-year-old girl.

Adrian Mark Enfinger, 71, was sentenced this Thursday by Judge John Simon to life in prison on three capital felony counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age by a person in a familial or custodial authority.

The abuse is alleged to have taken place between January 1 and October 20, 2024, at his Cantonment home.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office opened its investigation after being contacted by the Spanish Fort (AL) Police Department. Witnesses told Spanish Fort police that they observed Enfinger alone in a bedroom with the victim who was not wearing underwear and later disclosed the alleged inappropriate sexual contact. He was then made to leave the residence.

Escambia deputies observed text messages from Enfinger. “In the messages, Adrian talked about breaking the family’s trust, asking for forgiveness, and making a terrible mistake. He described what happened as only occurring for a limited amount of time,” according to an arrest report.

Deputies later reported obtaining additional text messages.

According to the report, “In the messages, Adrian asked for forgiveness. He asked them to keep what occurred in their family circle, warning if it became public, there will be bad repercussions. Adrian described his soul as dead and how easy it is to fall into ‘Satan’s web’. He expressed deep remorse, sorrow, and shame for what he did. He believed something in his brain said ‘wrongly’ it wasn’t all that bad and felt it wouldn’t hurt anyone. He told (redacted) that what he did was wrong, but he did not abuse (redacted) as much as she believed.”

In a forensic interview, the 5-year-old girl told investigators that Enfinger touched her inappropriately at her residence in Spanish Fort, and related incidents of sexual contact at his Cantonment residence.

Enfinger was interviewed under oath by an Escambia County deputy.

“He admitted to touching the victim…He confessed that everything the victim stated did in fact happen,” the ECSO deputy wrote in his report.