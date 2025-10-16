Boil Water Notice For Highway 297A, Pinebrook, Pleasant Valley Area

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) has issued a precautionary boil water notice is in effect for a portion the Highway 297A area.

The boil water notice is in effect for :

411-453 Pinebrook Circle

2548 -2611 Highway 297A

Pleasant Valley Drive

This notice was issued after repairs were made to a broken 12-inch water main. Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours.

ECUA crews completed the repairs to the main and have flushed out the lines. Residents within the area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for assistance.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.