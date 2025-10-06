AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Up Over Last Week

October 6, 2025

“Since the fuel market has been stable, retailers are constantly adjusting prices to attract customers,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But once those prices fall below a profitable margin, stations raise them again, and the cycle repeats.”

Florida gas prices continue following a familiar pattern of rising and falling through the course of the week. Initially, the state average increased 18 cents per gallon. Through the second half of the week, Florida’s average gas price reversed course, declining by 9 cents per gallon by Sunday, according to AAA.

Sunday’s average across the state was $3.04 per gallon, but $2.80 in Escambia County. In Pensacola, a low of $2.59 was at a station on Airport Boulevard, while in North Escambia, the Sunday night’s low price was $2.67 at a couple of stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Since early September 2024, Florida’s average gas price has consistently bounced between $2.92/g and $3.23/g. The recurring pattern typically involves a gradual decline over 10 days, followed by a sharp rebound to previous levels.

“Since the fuel market has been stable, retailers are constantly adjusting prices to attract customers,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But once those prices fall below a profitable margin, stations raise them again, and the cycle repeats.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 