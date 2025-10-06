AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Up Over Last Week

“Since the fuel market has been stable, retailers are constantly adjusting prices to attract customers,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But once those prices fall below a profitable margin, stations raise them again, and the cycle repeats.”

Florida gas prices continue following a familiar pattern of rising and falling through the course of the week. Initially, the state average increased 18 cents per gallon. Through the second half of the week, Florida’s average gas price reversed course, declining by 9 cents per gallon by Sunday, according to AAA.

Sunday’s average across the state was $3.04 per gallon, but $2.80 in Escambia County. In Pensacola, a low of $2.59 was at a station on Airport Boulevard, while in North Escambia, the Sunday night’s low price was $2.67 at a couple of stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Since early September 2024, Florida’s average gas price has consistently bounced between $2.92/g and $3.23/g. The recurring pattern typically involves a gradual decline over 10 days, followed by a sharp rebound to previous levels.

