5-Year-Old Critically Injured After Being Hit By Pickup Truck

October 23, 2025

A 5-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred about 8:56 p.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Valley Escondido Drive. Troopers said the child was standing in the right lane when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old Pensacola man.

The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. FHP said he will not face charges.

Troopers did not say why the child was in the roadway.

