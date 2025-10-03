UWF Argos Attain Best Start in Program History With Homecoming Win

For the first time in its acclaim-filled history, UWF’s football team is 6-0 through the midpoint of a season.

And now, the defining portion awaits.

The 3rd-ranked Argos produced 533 yards of total offense and quarterback Marcus Stokes accounted for six touchdowns in a 40-10 win against Chowan, delighting a festive homecoming crowd of 5,156 at Pen Air Field on a spectacular blue-sky Saturday.

It was the kind of prelude performance UWF sought before the showdown on Oct. 18 at unbeaten, No. 9 West Alabama in the first Gulf South Conference game for both teams. The Argos’ double-overtime loss (35-33) a year ago in Pensacola cost UWF a chance in the NCAA Division II postseason – only the third time UWF has missed the playoffs.

This next rivalry meeting shapes up as pivotal game for both teams in a four-team conference race.

“Our guys know it’s going to be tough,” said UWF coach Kaleb Nobles after the game. “We’ve got to handle preparation the right way and be ready to roll.”

UWF started its 2019 national championship season 5-0 before dropping a conference loss against West Georgia. It was the only time in the program’s nine seasons when the Argos began with five consecutive wins.

They easily went one better on Saturday. After Chowan scored the game’s first points on a field goal, this game became a third quarter blowout when UWF scored 20 points, including two touchdowns just two minutes apart.

The win did contain some flaws. The Argos were penalized 13 times for 130 yards. They also missed a short field goal and two extra points.

But UWF outgained Chowan, which was without its starting quarterback, by a whopping 533-181 and limited Chowan to just eight first downs in the game.

FIRST HALF

The Argos had a quick first possession, forced to punt after three plays. They never had a 3-and-out series the rest of the game.

Stokes produced a pair of touchdowns on consecutive possessions. He completed a seven-play 75 yard drive with a 1-yard run midway through the first quarter. The Argos defense forced a quick stop and short field after a punt return. Stokes then finished a 6-play, 30-yard possession with an 8-yard run.

With 2:59 left before halftime, he threw the first of four TD passes on a 20-yard strike to Javon Swinton and it gave UWF a 20-3 halftime. Another possession resulted in a missed field goal

Chowan’s offense, meanwhile, operating under backup quarterback Nyjal Johnson, did not have another possession longer than five plays after its opening drive.

SECOND HALF

The Argos wasted no time putting this game away early in the third quarter. On their first second-half possession, UWF needed just three plays for its fourth touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Stokes to Corey Scott .

Two minutes later, following an interception by linebacker Walker Robinson , who returned the ball 14 yards to the Chowan 13, Stokes connected with Swinton on a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 33-3 lead with 9:42 left in the quarter.

The Argos wrapped up scoring on Quinn Sieger’s 45-yard touchdown pass from Stokes – the Argos’ longest play – with 3:05 left in the quarter.

In all, UWF had 12 different players catch passes, five different rushers.

KEY PERFORMANCES

QB Marcus Stokes completed 21 of 34 passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns, just one interception and he was sacked just once in the game.

completed 21 of 34 passes for 292 yards, four touchdowns, just one interception and he was sacked just once in the game. RB TJ Lane had 11 carries for 91 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per-carry.

had 11 carries for 91 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per-carry. RB Jay Sharp had 81 yards on 16 carries and had zero lost yards.

had 81 yards on 16 carries and had zero lost yards. WR Corey Scott led a big day for the receiving corps with five catches for 67 yards and one score.

led a big day for the receiving corps with five catches for 67 yards and one score. TE Jack Robinette had three catches for 59 yards.

WR Quinn Seiger had two catches for 57 yards and the long TD catch.

WR Javon Swinton had two catches, both for TDs and 41 yards combined.

had two catches, both for TDs and 41 yards combined. LB Walker Robinson had six tackles, two for lost yardage, one sack, one interception.

had six tackles, two for lost yardage, one sack, one interception. LB Carson Ratliff had five tackles, two for lost yardage.

COACH NOBLES

“Very excited about our guys and how they played. They handled homecoming week… there are a lot of things going on external outside the game… and they did a great job of keeping the focus on the game and minimizing things outside. So, I’m proud of these guys and we know we have a tougher game coming up, so looking forward to playing West Alabama next week.”

NEXT UP: UWF will travel Friday and face No. 9 West Alabama (5-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Livingston, Ala. West Alabama has an extra week to prepare, after being off Saturday. In a common opponent, the Tigers beat Chowan 38-28 on Sept. 6. They won at UWF 35-33 in double OT last season.