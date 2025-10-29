$3.6 Million Interstate Circle Bridge Replacement Project Concludes

The replacement of the Interstate Circle Bridge over Eight Mile Creek is now complete, the Florida Department of Transportation said Friday.

The bridge reopened to traffic in August, restoring the connection for local residents and daily commuters. Additional construction activities in the area continued with temporary lane closures.

The $3.2 million project addressed aging infrastructure, increasing safety and mobility in the region. The original bridge was constructed in 1970 and was considered functionally obsolete.

The newly reconstructed bridge features two 10-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), 5-foot paved shoulders, and new traffic railing that meets current standards.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.