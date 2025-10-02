Tate Fall Baseball Halloween Game Is This Evening

Tate Aggie Baseball will host their annual Fall Baseball Halloween Game this evening.

The event begins at 5 p.m., with trunk-or-treat with the baseball players, volleyball, softball, and Student Council all coming together for a fun night. Trunk or treat will be followed by an exhibition baseball game with players in full costume at 6 p.m. with games and prizes for the kids between innings.

Chili, hot dogs, pulled pork, treats and more will be available during the event.

The entry fee is $1 and a Thanksgiving canned food item to support an upcoming food distribution hosted by state Rep. Michelle Salzman and A Foundation for Hope. Parking is by the gym.

Pictured: The 2024 Tate Fall Baseball Halloween Game. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.