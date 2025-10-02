Here’s The Friday Night High School Football Schedule

October 24, 2025

Here is the schedule of tonight’s High School football games from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Central (Hayneville, AL) at Northview
  • Tate at Crestview
  • Jay at Wewahitchka
  • West Florida at Pensacola High
  • Escambia at Pine Forest
  • Washington at Destin
  • South Walton at Pensacola Catholic
  • Milton at Niceville
  • Navarre at Pace
  • Gulf Breeze at Mosley
  • Central at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
  • Escambia Academy at Evangel Christian Academy
  • Escambia County (Atmore) at Greenville
  • Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller
  • W.S. Neal at Mobile Christian

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 