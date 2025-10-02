Here’s The Friday Night High School Football Schedule

Here is the schedule of tonight’s High School football games from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Central (Hayneville, AL) at Northview

Tate at Crestview

Jay at Wewahitchka

West Florida at Pensacola High

Escambia at Pine Forest

Washington at Destin

South Walton at Pensacola Catholic

Milton at Niceville

Navarre at Pace

Gulf Breeze at Mosley

Central at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

ALABAMA