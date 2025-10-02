Here’s The Friday Night High School Football Schedule
October 24, 2025
Here is the schedule of tonight’s High School football games from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Central (Hayneville, AL) at Northview
- Tate at Crestview
- Jay at Wewahitchka
- West Florida at Pensacola High
- Escambia at Pine Forest
- Washington at Destin
- South Walton at Pensacola Catholic
- Milton at Niceville
- Navarre at Pace
- Gulf Breeze at Mosley
- Central at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Escambia Academy at Evangel Christian Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Greenville
- Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller
- W.S. Neal at Mobile Christian
