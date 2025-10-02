Century Dollar General Manager Charged With Grand Theft

October 23, 2025

The manager of a Dollar General in Century has has been charged with stealing deposits totaling almost $8,000.

Dollar General Loss Prevention reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that store manager Casey Leigh Rice filed to turn in two days of deposits. Dollar General reported that deposits of $$5,514.13 and another for $2,485.65 for October 2 and October 4 were recovered from her purse, according to an arrest report. The Dollar General loss prevention employee told deputies that Rice has admitted to stealing the deposits in a written statement. The total amount allegedly stolen by Rice was $7,999.78.

Rice told deputies that she “has been struggling with money, because her car broke down”, the arrested report states. Her additional statements were redacted from the report.

Rice was charged with felony grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000. She was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

According to the ECSO report, Rice was manager of the Dollar General at 7731 North Century Boulevard, near Highway 4A

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 