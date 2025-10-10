$10 Million State-Funded Project To Transform Old Century High Gym Into Hurricane Shelter

A $10 million project to convert the old Century High School gym into a hurricane shelter is getting closer to becoming a start date.

The Town of Century was awarded $10 million in a Florida Department of Commerce’s Rebuild Florida grant to turn the old gym property into a multipurpose facility that will also serve as a shelter during hurricanes or other disasters.

Grant management was later redirected from the town to Escambia County. Thursday, NorthEscambia.com was there as town officials and Escambia County Facilities Management staff toured the 56-year-old gym.

“It has good bones,” Century Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “With a steel frame and solid brick and concrete construction, it will make a good shelter.”

County staff agreed that the building appears to be structurally sound enough to meet the requirements for a hurricane shelter, and that will be confirmed by a structural engineer. The existing building will be gutted and slightly expanded during construction. It is expected to include a multipurpose area that will have uses including meeting space, shelter space, and indoor sports such as basketball. There will be other amenities including a kitchen and a generator.

The town does not own the old gym, which was constructed in 1960; it belongs to Pensacola State College, though the town had been working to have PSC deed the gym property to Century. Once an environmental study is completed, PSC will deed the property to the county at no cost.

Time and vandals have ravaged the former Blackcats’ gym. The windows have been smashed out of all the doors, and many of the gym windows are broken, with damage to the parquet wood floor—all of which is slated for replacement. Vandals have stripped all of the HVAC units and copper wiring. The Blackcats logo is still visible on the wall over the basketball court.

Behind the gym, remaining bleachers and press box, which was damaged by a tornado in 2016, are currently set to be removed for safety reasons. The football field will remain as a youth sports field.

Pictured: Officials toured the old Century High School gym on Thursday.