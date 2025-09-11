Wahoos Let Late Lead Steal Away In Loss To Clingstones

Columbus stole seven bases Wednesday night against the Blue Wahoos. The last two proved decisive.

The Clingstones rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the sixth inning, scoring two ninth-inning runs set up by stolen bases, for a 6-5 victory against Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The loss spoiled a strong start by Blue Wahoos righthander Jake Brooks, part of a revamped pitching staff of prospects elevated the past six weeks from the Beloit Sky Carp, the Miami Marlins’ High-A affiliate.

Brooks completed six innings, allowing four hits and two runs, struck out six batters and did not allow a walk. He left with a 5-2 lead. It’s been the kind of advantage the Blue Wahoos this season have normally turned into wins.

That changed when Columbus got its third run on an errant throw to second base by Blue Wahoos catcher Connor Caskenette on a steal attempt. The Clingstones’ Ambioris Tavarez then followed with an RBI double to cut the lead to 5-4.

In the ninth, Tavarez reached on a single, stole second and scored on John Gil’s RBI single. Gill then stole second and scored the go-ahead run on Ethan Workinger’s two-out RBI single off Blue Wahoos reliever Xavier Meachem, who had joined the team a day earlier from Beloit.

The Blue Wahoos were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth. They had staked a lead in the second inning when Emaarion Boyd singled and Caskenette doubled him home. Another newcomer, shortstop Cam Clayton, followed with an RBI single.

Clayton’s sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Payton Green for a 3-1 lead. In the fifth, Fenwick Trimble smashed a line drive, 2-run homer over the left field wall for the 5-1 lead.

The Blue Wahoos fell to 66-68 overall. and will need to win the remaining four games to extend their streak of eight straight winning seasons. Columbus improved to 57-74 overall.

