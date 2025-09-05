Tate High School Graduate Ashley Saba Named FloridaWest Director of Business Development

Tate High School graduate Ashley Saba has joined the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance as its new director of business development.

In this newly created role, Saba will focus on recruiting new industries to Escambia County while assisting with a strong marketing presence, strengthening investor relations, and advancing FloridaWest’s mission of long-term economic growth.

Saba was raised in Escambia County, where she attended Ransom Middle School and graduated from Tate High School in 2005 before attending both Pensacola State College and the University of West Florida.

She was named the 2025 Woman of the Year in Marketing – Medical in Scarlett Magazine. She was an InWeekly Rising Star and United Way of the Emerald Coast’s 40 Under 40 in 2024. She is also a proud graduate of Project LEAD in Okaloosa/Walton counties (Class of 2025), Leadership Pensacola (Class of 2023) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s “Excellence Academy in Leadership” in 2021. She also serves on the board of directors for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Foundation, specifically supporting their programs that positively impact local youth, as well as serving on the Board for the South City Foundation in Tallahassee for Purpose-Built Communities. She was honored as Santa Rosa County Schools Partner of the Year in 2015.

“I am honored to join FloridaWest and contribute to the economic growth of Escambia County. My passion has always been centered on creating opportunities that strengthen families and communities, and I believe one of the most impactful ways we can do that is through expanding access to high-wage jobs,” Saba said. “By working alongside the FloridaWest board, the Board of County Commissioners, and the City of Pensacola, I look forward to helping attract new industries and investments that will ensure long-term prosperity for our residents.”

“As FloridaWest continues to position Escambia County as a competitive business location, Ashley’s knowledge of the area and her strong business experience will be critical in attracting new companies, bringing more capital investment and high-wage job opportunities to our community,” said FloridaWest CEO Chris Platé. “Her passion for our community combined with her strong skillset creates a dynamic advantage for our organization as we compete on the global stage.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.