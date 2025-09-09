Tate Aggies Sweep The Escambia Gators

September 9, 2025

Tate 3, Escambia 0

The Tate Aggies’ varsity volleyball team secured a dominant victory over the Escambia Gators on Monday, sweeping the match in straight sets.

The Aggies controlled the game from the start, showcasing strong offensive and defensive play. They won the first set with a commanding score of 25-5. While the Gators put up more of a fight in the subsequent sets, Tate maintained their momentum, winning the second set 25-15 and closing out the match with a 25-6 victory in the third.

With the win, the Lady Aggies are 7-1 overall, 2-0 in the 6A District 1.

Up next, Tate will travel to Choctawhatchee on Tuesday and Pace (6-6, 2-1) on Thursday.

Tate 2, Escambia 0 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity volleyball team defeated the Escambia Gators in a quick two-set match on Monday.

The Aggies dominated from the start, taking the first set with a decisive 25-11 win, and continued their strong performance in the second set, closing out the game with a 25-9 victory.

