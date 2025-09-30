Tate Aggies Starting QB Delarosa Out For The Rest Of The Season

Tate High School starting quarterback Miles Delarosa will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL that he suffered during last Friday night’s win over the West Florida Jaguars.

Delarosa’s dad said the sophomore will undergo physical therapy for the next two weeks followed by surgery in October, if not sooner.

“It’s all in God’s plan,” he said.

The Aggies are off this Friday night and will host Pace on October 10.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.