Tate Aggies Beat West Florida 27-7 (With Photo Gallery)

September 20, 2025

The Tate Aggies celebrated homecoming with a 27-7 win over the West Florida Jaguars Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

Tate head coach Rhett Summerford has led the Aggies since their 2022 season, and notably, he came home to Tate from the head coaching job at West Florida. His brother, Wes Summerford, is in his first season as head coach at West Florida after leaving the Northview Chiefs. The “Summerford Bowl” was split the first two times around back when Wes was at Northview.

Both teams were 3-1 coming into Friday night.

The game was scoreless in the second quarter when quarterback Miles Delarosa found Noah Calderon for a 68-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Aggie lead. West Florida answered with a short quarterback keeper to tie it up 7-7.

Later, Delarosa found Calderon again for another Tate TD.

In the third quarter, Tanner Clark scored another Tate touchdown, and Clark added another touchdown to make the final score, 27-7.

West Florida dropped to 3-2 and has a bye next week.

The Aggies, now 4-1, will travel to Navarre (0-4) next Friday night at 7:30.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 