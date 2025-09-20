Tate Aggies Beat West Florida 27-7 (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Aggies celebrated homecoming with a 27-7 win over the West Florida Jaguars Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

Tate head coach Rhett Summerford has led the Aggies since their 2022 season, and notably, he came home to Tate from the head coaching job at West Florida. His brother, Wes Summerford, is in his first season as head coach at West Florida after leaving the Northview Chiefs. The “Summerford Bowl” was split the first two times around back when Wes was at Northview.

Both teams were 3-1 coming into Friday night.

The game was scoreless in the second quarter when quarterback Miles Delarosa found Noah Calderon for a 68-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Aggie lead. West Florida answered with a short quarterback keeper to tie it up 7-7.

Later, Delarosa found Calderon again for another Tate TD.

In the third quarter, Tanner Clark scored another Tate touchdown, and Clark added another touchdown to make the final score, 27-7.

West Florida dropped to 3-2 and has a bye next week.

The Aggies, now 4-1, will travel to Navarre (0-4) next Friday night at 7:30.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.