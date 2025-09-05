Sunny And Hot Through The Weekend

September 5, 2025

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

