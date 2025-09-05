Sunny And Hot Through The Weekend
September 5, 2025
Here is your official NorthEscambia.com forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
