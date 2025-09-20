Sunny And Hot Saturday, Just A Few Spotty Showers Possible

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.