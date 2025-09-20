Sunny And Hot Saturday, Just A Few Spotty Showers Possible

September 20, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 