Slight Chance Of Scattered Shower On Monday; Rain Likely By Thursday

September 22, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 88.

