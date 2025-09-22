Slight Chance Of Scattered Shower On Monday; Rain Likely By Thursday
September 22, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments