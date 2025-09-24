Slight Chance Of Rain Today; Rain Likely For Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Pictured: Recent corn harvest in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.