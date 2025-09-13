Sheriff Explains Open Carry Need To Knows Points After Florida Law Ruled Unconstitutional

September 13, 2025

Now that local law enforcement agencies have said that they will stop enforcing Florida’s open carry law after it was found unconstitutional by a state appeals court, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons is clarifying some need to know points.

Simons said private property and business owners still have the right to prohibit open carry on their premises and may trespass individuals who do not comply.

Also, open carry remains prohibited by law in specific locations, including:

  • Government meetings (county commission, city council, etc.)
  • Law enforcement agencies
  • Courthouses
  • Polling places
  • School properties
  • Jail facilities
  • Airport passenger terminals

“As always we urge all citizens of Escambia County to exercise their rights with sound judgment, respect, and responsibility,” Simmons said on Friday.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pensacola Police Department all said they will not enforce the state law banning the open carry of firearms. The move follows a decision Monday by the First District Court of Appeal that found the law unconstitutional.

