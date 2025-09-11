In Local Case, State Appeals Court Rules Open Carry of Firearms Is Protected By The Constitution

An appeal court has ruled that Florida’s open carry gun ban is unconstitutional, a ruling applauded by the governor and attorney general.

Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal said the open-carry band is not compatible with the nations “historical tradition of firearm regulation” under the Second Amendment.

“No historical tradition supports Florida’s open carry ban,” Judge Stephanie Ray wrote in a 20-page opinion joined by Judges Lori Rowe and M. Kemmerly Thomas. “To the contrary, history confirms that the right to bear arms in public necessarily includes the right to do so openly. That is not to say that open carry is absolute or immune from reasonable regulation. But what the state may not do is extinguish the right altogether for ordinary, law-abiding, adult citizens.”

The ruling from the three-judge panel came in an appeal by Escambia County, Stanley Victor McDaniels, who ran unsuccessfully in the past for local offices including county commission and supervisor of elections. He was convicted for an open-carry violation after he was arrested July 4, 2022.

“Because the Second Amendment’s plain text encompasses the open carrying of firearms in public, that conduct is presumptively protected by the Constitution,” the court opinion stated. “The state therefore bears the heavy burden of establishing a relevant historical tradition of firearms regulation that justifies its prohibition. The state has not met that burden. It is not enough to rely on a generalized tradition of firearms regulation, for at that level of abstraction almost any law could be sustained.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier both spoke out in support of the ruling.

“This decision aligns state policy with my long-held position and with the vast majority of states throughout the union,” DeSantis said. “Ultimately, the court correctly ruled that the text of the Second Amendment — ‘to keep and bear arms’ — says what it means and means what it says.”

“Our office fully supports the Court’s decision.This is a big win for the Second Amendment rights of Floridians,” Uthmeier said. “As we’ve all witnessed over the last few days, our God-given right to self-defense is indispensable.”

“No historical tradition supports Florida’s open carry ban,” Judge Stephanie Ray wrote in a 20-page opinion joined by Judges Lori Rowe and M. Kemmerly Thomas. “To the contrary, history confirms that the right to bear arms in public necessarily includes the right to do so openly. That is not to say that open carry is absolute or immune from reasonable regulation. But what the state may not do is extinguish the right altogether for ordinary, law-abiding, adult citizens.”

The ruling from the three-judge panel came in an appeal by Escambia County Stanley Victor McDaniels, who has ran for several local offices in the past. He was convicted on an open carry violation after he was arrested July 4, 2022.

“Because the Second Amendment’s plain text encompasses the open carrying of firearms in public, that conduct is presumptively protected by the Constitution,” the court opinion stated. “The state therefore bears the heavy burden of establishing a relevant historical tradition of firearms regulation that justifies its prohibition. The state has not met that burden. It is not enough to rely on a generalized tradition of firearms regulation, for at that level of abstraction almost any law could be sustained.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier both spoke out in support of the ruling.

“This decision aligns state policy with my long-held position and with the vast majority of states throughout the union,” DeSantis said. “Ultimately, the court correctly ruled that the text of the Second Amendment — ‘to keep and bear arms’ — says what it means and means what it says.”

“Our office fully supports the Court’s decision.This is a big win for the Second Amendment rights of Floridians,” Uthmeier said. “As we’ve all witnessed over the last few days, our God-given right to self-defense is indispensable.”