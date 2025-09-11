Local Law Enforcement Will No Longer Enforce Florida’s Open Carry Law

Local law enforcement agencies said Thursday morning that they will stop enforcing Florida’s open carry law.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pensacola Police Department all said they will not enforce the state law banning the open carry of firearms. The move follows a decision Monday by the First District Court of Appeal that found the law unconstitutional.

“Recently, the First District Court of Appeals declared Florida Statute 790.053 (Open Carry Ban) unconstitutional. While it is possible that the State of Florida could appeal this ruling, it seems unlikely. As such, I am instructing my deputies to no longer enforce the open carry ban found in FSS 790.053,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Thursday morning.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Pensacola Police Department also said they will comply with the court decision.

