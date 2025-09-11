Local Law Enforcement Will No Longer Enforce Florida’s Open Carry Law
September 11, 2025
Local law enforcement agencies said Thursday morning that they will stop enforcing Florida’s open carry law.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pensacola Police Department all said they will not enforce the state law banning the open carry of firearms. The move follows a decision Monday by the First District Court of Appeal that found the law unconstitutional.
“Recently, the First District Court of Appeals declared Florida Statute 790.053 (Open Carry Ban) unconstitutional. While it is possible that the State of Florida could appeal this ruling, it seems unlikely. As such, I am instructing my deputies to no longer enforce the open carry ban found in FSS 790.053,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Thursday morning.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Pensacola Police Department also said they will comply with the court decision.
Gotta support our local law enforcement . Watch national news and see how other law enforcement agencies act in other jurisdictions ; I think we are lucky .
This is one of the best things that has happened in the State of Florida. For many years, Florida residents have been trying to get open carry in our that, but the legislature has failed us every time. Thanks goodness that a case finally came before the appeals court, and they decided to enforce the 2nd Amendment in their decision. Thankfully, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Dept and the Pensacola Police Department will abide by this decision and no longer enforce the open carry ban. Finally, justice is being done, and our 2nd Amendment right has been restored in the State of Florida.