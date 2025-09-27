Pulled Pork Sandwich Meals Available Saturday At Aldersgate Church In Molino

September 27, 2025

Aldersgate Methodist Church will be selling large BBQ pork sandwich plates on Saturday form 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The $12 plates will include coleslaw, chips and a brownie.

Meals will be available drive thru, take out or dine-in. Dine-in meals will also include a complimentary iced tea.

Proceeds will benefit the church’s local community projects. Aldersgate is located at 6915 North Highway 29 in Molino, just south of Highway 97.

Image for illustrative purposes only.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 