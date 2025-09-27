Pulled Pork Sandwich Meals Available Saturday At Aldersgate Church In Molino

Aldersgate Methodist Church will be selling large BBQ pork sandwich plates on Saturday form 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The $12 plates will include coleslaw, chips and a brownie.

Meals will be available drive thru, take out or dine-in. Dine-in meals will also include a complimentary iced tea.

Proceeds will benefit the church’s local community projects. Aldersgate is located at 6915 North Highway 29 in Molino, just south of Highway 97.

