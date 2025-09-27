Paul Karl Maucher

Paul Karl Maucher, a beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2025, in Cantonment, Florida. He was born on November 5, 1962, in Pensacola, Florida, to Helmut and Luise Maucher, who preceded him in death.

Paul lived a life characterized by a profound love for his family, a passion for motorcycles, and a deep appreciation for the simple joys of fishing. He was a low-key individual whose warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Whether he was sharing fishing stories or taking a leisurely ride on his motorcycle, Paul’s spirit was infectious, and he was always surrounded by laughter and love.

He dedicated much of his career to his work as an automotive painter, a role that allowed him to express his creativity and attention to detail. His craftsmanship was a reflection of his character—meticulous and patient.

Paul is survived by his three cherished children: his son Russell Maucher of Cantonment, son Nathan Maucher of Chandler, Oklahoma, and daughter Stacey (Maucher) Johnson of Georgia. He also leaves behind his brothers, Michael Maucher and Martin Maucher, both of Cantonment, as well as other grandchildren who will carry forward his legacy of love and family values.

In honor of Paul’s life, an outdoor memorial will be held at the Molino boat ramp on October 4, 2025, at 1:00 PM for close friends and family.