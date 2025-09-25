Passing Cold Front Brings High Chance Of Rain Today

September 25, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

