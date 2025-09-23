Mostly Sunny, Low 90s Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.