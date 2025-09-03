Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Molino, Quintette

Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, September 3, in portions of the Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Molino and Quinette areas.

Spray areas are listed below, scroll down.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

Spray Area #49A: Cantonment (pictured top)

North: West Quintette Road

South: Becks Lake Road

East: Parker Road

West: North Highway 29

Spray Area #50A Cantonment

North: Highway 196

South: Lawson Lane

East: North Highway 29

West: Highway 99

Spray Area #51B: Molino

North: Molino Road

South: West Quintette Road

East: Rocky Branch Road

West: North Highway 29