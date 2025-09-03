Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Molino, Quintette
September 3, 2025
Weather permitting, the Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, September 3, in portions of the Cantonment, Cottage Hill, Molino and Quinette areas.
Spray areas are listed below.
Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.
Spray Area #49A: Cantonment (pictured top)
- North: West Quintette Road
- South: Becks Lake Road
- East: Parker Road
- West: North Highway 29
Spray Area #50A Cantonment
- North: Highway 196
- South: Lawson Lane
- East: North Highway 29
- West: Highway 99
Spray Area #51B: Molino
- North: Molino Road
- South: West Quintette Road
- East: Rocky Branch Road
- West: North Highway 29
Spray Area #52B: Molino
- North: Molino Road
- South: Highway 196
- East: North Highway 29
- West: Highway 99
